Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,606 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of WideOpenWest worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,945,000 after buying an additional 130,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,758,000 after purchasing an additional 266,005 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,856,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,255,000 after purchasing an additional 445,917 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,455,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 23,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,775,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,869,000 after purchasing an additional 309,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WideOpenWest

In other WideOpenWest news, CTO Henry Hryckiewicz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 193,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,358.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

WOW traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $4.05. 106,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,603. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.45. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.43 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut WideOpenWest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on WideOpenWest from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded WideOpenWest from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

