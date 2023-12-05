Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for 1.6% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Paychex by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 56.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,495 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.07.

Paychex Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

