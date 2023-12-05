Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 4.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in CSX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 4.8% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.29. 2,936,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,059,059. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

