Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. GHE LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.62. The company had a trading volume of 794,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,179. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.58 and its 200-day moving average is $213.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

