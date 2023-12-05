Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602,147 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416,840 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $343,170,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,911,475 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

