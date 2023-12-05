Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.3% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.8 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.70. 890,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $131.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

