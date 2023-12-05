Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.4% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.52. 3,847,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,439,495. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.82 and a 200 day moving average of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The company has a market cap of $270.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

