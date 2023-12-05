Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $376,000 Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 53,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $62.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.84. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $45.74 and a twelve month high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

