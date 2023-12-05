Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $457,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543,146 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 596,347 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,095. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.63. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

