Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $768,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 26.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after buying an additional 49,039 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.5% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 127,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 79.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,321. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

