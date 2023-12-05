Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $460.87. 164,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,740. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $310.00 and a 12 month high of $466.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.32. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

