Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE BDX traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

