Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.94.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.39. 1,212,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479,116. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

