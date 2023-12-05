Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 11.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 886,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $137,453,000 after purchasing an additional 90,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,093 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total value of $1,044,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,054.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Stock Performance

NYSE:UNF traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,300. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.98. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $150.50 and a 12-month high of $205.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.79.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. UniFirst had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on UNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UniFirst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

