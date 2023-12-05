Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,877 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,766 shares of company stock worth $1,646,712. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $47.70. 7,193,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,430,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $193.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

