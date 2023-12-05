Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 227 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,449,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after buying an additional 651,690 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 485,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after buying an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 384,026 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 320,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.63. 167,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,038. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $52.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.