Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.6% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $184.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,384,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,601,150. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

