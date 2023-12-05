Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,873 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.67. 10,078,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,182,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

