Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.5% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $341.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HD traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $322.58. 1,024,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,436. The company has a market capitalization of $321.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.