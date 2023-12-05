Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,545 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 1.6% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,517,000. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 72,505 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,449,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,767 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. TD Cowen started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.42.

American Express Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.84. 3,718,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,441. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.78 and a 200 day moving average of $161.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $123.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

