Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,580 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Target by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Target by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 0.6 %

TGT traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,164. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.18. The company has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.