Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 225 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,100. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.50, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

