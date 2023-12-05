Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 225 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 324,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56,863 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 350,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,977,000 after buying an additional 59,838 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,529,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 885,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,708,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,631,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,036,509. The firm has a market cap of $119.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

