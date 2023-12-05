Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,592 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,409. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

