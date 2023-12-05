Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,643 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,452,000 after buying an additional 40,454 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 419,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VTEB stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.24. 2,294,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,947,068. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.