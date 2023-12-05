Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 270 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.3% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $169.26. 1,470,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,859,517. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.90. The company has a market cap of $232.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

