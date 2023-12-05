Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 460 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.07. 667,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.78 and its 200-day moving average is $159.81.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

