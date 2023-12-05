Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 775 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $78.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,002. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,460 shares of company stock worth $7,543,721 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

