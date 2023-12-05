Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Takes $898,000 Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 672.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.02. The company had a trading volume of 835,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,295. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.19 and its 200-day moving average is $283.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.40.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

