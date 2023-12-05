Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gold Royalty’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Gold Royalty from $3.00 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Gold Royalty from $8.75 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Gold Royalty from $2.85 to $2.60 in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Royalty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.34.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.23 million, a PE ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.08. Gold Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 367.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Gold Royalty will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter worth $4,922,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gold Royalty by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 543,686 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 913,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 176,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

