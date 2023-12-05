Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $9.41

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.41, but opened at $8.90. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 611,883 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOGL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 390,850 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

