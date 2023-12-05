GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Down 6.8%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 510,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,586,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.97.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDRX

GoodRx Trading Down 6.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 151.00, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 8.23.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GoodRx

In related news, insider Scott Wagner acquired 104,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $537,047.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 104,079 shares in the company, valued at $537,047.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 129,888 shares of company stock valued at $686,705 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in GoodRx by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 48,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 33.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.