Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 17,197 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 83.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Cannae worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Cannae by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $933,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,601.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.90 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. Equities analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

