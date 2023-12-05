Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 15,873 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Citigroup
In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Citigroup Price Performance
Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.91. The company has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.
