Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 6,608 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,680,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,511,000 after buying an additional 256,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,610,000 after buying an additional 745,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,382,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,626,000 after buying an additional 104,914 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Down 0.6 %

ETR stock opened at $101.39 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $120.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day moving average of $97.49.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.