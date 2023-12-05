Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Intapp by 256.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intapp by 23.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,581,000 after acquiring an additional 276,813 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intapp by 26.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC raised its position in Intapp by 141.0% during the second quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 158,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 92,757 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Intapp by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $331,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 574,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,390.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 14,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $552,328.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 574,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,717.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $331,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 574,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,390.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,795,924 shares of company stock valued at $108,480,676. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTA opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

