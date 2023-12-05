Graham Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,626 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $789,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,981 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,526,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,114,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,216,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,220,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,559 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.39. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

