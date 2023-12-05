Graham Capital Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,408,460 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NovoCure by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $102.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

NovoCure Price Performance

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $120.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.