Graham Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,023 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LTH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 259.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 82.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 48,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $611,188.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,405,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,511,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 48,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $611,188.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,405,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,511,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erik Weaver sold 4,825 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $71,313.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 124,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,862. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Price Performance

Life Time Group stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $22.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.82.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $585.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.12 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 3.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LTH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Life Time Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

