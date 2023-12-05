Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 140,072 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 144,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,393,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,147,000 after purchasing an additional 519,784 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

TDS stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.67%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

