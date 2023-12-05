Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $621,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,238 shares of company stock worth $2,656,856. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN opened at $823.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $812.39 and its 200 day moving average is $785.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $668.00 and a 12-month high of $853.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

