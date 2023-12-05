Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $720,000 in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,111 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blackbaud by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,696,000 after acquiring an additional 38,024 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,105,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,929,000 after acquiring an additional 81,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 865.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,788 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 6.1% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,275,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Blackbaud by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,168,000 after buying an additional 29,537 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $80.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $277.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLKB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $362,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,309.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $362,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,309.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 4,113 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total transaction of $311,436.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,698.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,613 shares of company stock valued at $857,736 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.