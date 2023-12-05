Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ChampionX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 57,230 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 219,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Down 0.2 %

CHX opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.48.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $939.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays raised ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $431,055.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,753,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

