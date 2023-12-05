Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $205,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 74.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $76,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 9.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,360,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,107,000 after purchasing an additional 121,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at $259,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.29.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $303.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $340.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.49.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 37.08%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.