Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,268,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,375,000 after buying an additional 42,410 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 286,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after buying an additional 34,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $149,656.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.39. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $55.96 and a one year high of $68.54.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $286.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.13 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. Research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

