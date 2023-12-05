Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 21,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,681,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,235,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,486,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,610,000 after purchasing an additional 169,609 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,997 shares in the company, valued at $739,130.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,825 in the last three months. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.81.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.62%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

