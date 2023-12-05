Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of AAR by 11.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the second quarter worth $529,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter worth $2,182,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAR by 7.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 183,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter worth $835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AAR in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

In other news, Director Peter Pace sold 5,561 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $328,599.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,099.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Pace sold 5,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $328,599.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,099.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,624,508.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,332 shares of company stock worth $4,621,798. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.43. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $70.64.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

