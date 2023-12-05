Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 15,103 PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $557,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 257.3% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,323,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter.

PTCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.85.

In other news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $465,006.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.56.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

