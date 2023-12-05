Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 19,492 Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,492 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Yelp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Yelp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,366 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Yelp by 1.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YELP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Yelp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.96. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $47.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.44. Yelp had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $345.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $1,162,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,122,010 shares in the company, valued at $95,490,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $1,162,141.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,928 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,950. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Yelp

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.