Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 24,750 Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,918,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,724,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,577,000 after buying an additional 226,101 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 20.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLNC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $672.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

